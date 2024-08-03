ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC arrests looters of NCC Industrial Park in Kano, recovers stolen items

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Corps Commandant, Mohammad Falala, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in a telephone interview on Friday.

He said the suspects were caught with stolen items from the Digital Industrial Park, Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), and other locations.

Falala said the arrests were made by the NSCDC’s Anti-Vandalism, Armed Squad, and Operations Department, following credible intelligence from the Intelligence and Investigation Department.

The commandant said the stolen items included computer desktop sets, keyboards, LCD TVs, executive chairs, doors, window frames, and drawers.

“Four suspected criminals were also caught vandalising state road dual carriageway iron demarcating shields and conveying the looted goods to an unknown destination,” he said.

In a separate incident, NSCDC operatives recovered a 50KVA Mikano generator from hoodlums in Dorayi who had vandalised the set and were attempting to whisk it away.

The commandant disclosed that the Corps had launched an investigation and would take legal action against the offenders.

He said the command had intensified efforts to guard critical national assets and public utilities, warning criminals to stay away from vandalising public infrastructure.

News Agency Of Nigeria

