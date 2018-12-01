Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NSCDC arrests 5 hawkers of SIM cards

NSCDC arrests 5 hawkers of SIM cards

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Adeyinka Fasiu,  told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ilorin that the suspects were arrested within Ilorin metropolis while selling the cards.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NSCDC arrest 34, secure conviction of 9 rapists in Gombe play NSCDC arrests 5 hawkers of SIM cards (Daily Post)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara has arrested five suspects for allegedly hawking SIM cards and registering patrons without being accredited to do so.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Adeyinka Fasiu,  told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ilorin that the suspects were arrested within Ilorin metropolis while selling the cards.

Fasiu said that the suspects were arrested by NSCDC surveillance team during a routine patrol.

He said that two of the suspects confessed to the crime, saying that they were new in the business.

The suspects led our officers to their alleged leader who they claimed  supplied them the SIM  cards,’’ he said.

The commandant said illegal sale of SIM cards had become a popular trade, adding that many  had been using the cards to carry out criminal activities.

He also said that the command signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU ) with the Nigerian  Communication Commission (NCC) to halt usage of such  cards.

Their  (NCC)  enforcement team in Abuja came to me and requested for us to work together to reduce usage of  such   SIM cards and sale  by  road side hawkers.

“We had an agreement and since then, we have been working together to put a stop to the act, ” he said.

Adeyinka  advised residents  to refrain  from buying unregistered and registered SIM cards from road side hawkers.

He advised them to always visit accredited shops for the purchase of  the cards to ensure their biometrics details were captured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for recruitment as...bullet
2 Fashola explains why it took President Buhari six months to form his...bullet
3 EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airportbullet

Related Articles

DPR discovers 50 illegal filling stations in Akwa Ibom
3 suspected foreign kidnappers arrested in Adamawa
Court remands fake army Colonel in prison
Suspected vandal found dead inside NNPC pipeline in Ogun
Ekweremadu: Police detain 4 officers, 1 NSCDC personnel
Ekweremadu threatens to release video of assassination attempt to battle Police claims
Police arrest 4 officers in connection to alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu
Flood: NEMA distributes relief items to IDPs in Rivers
NNPC says Port Harcourt - Enugu pipelines vandalised 600 times in 2018

Local

World AIDS Day: NGO urges FG to increase female condom circulation
Boko Haram deserves no pardon but death
Fasehun’s death: We’re devastated – Son
Jimi Agbaje vows PDP will take over Lagos in 2019
Agbaje mourns OPC Founder, Fasehun
Buhari cancels private visit to Daura to show respect to victims of Boko Haram attacks
FG to compensate farmers affected by flooding
X
Advertisement