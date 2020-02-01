The spokesman of the Corps, Mr Adamu Shehu, said in a statement on Saturday that the command also recovered illicit drugs and weapons from the suspects.

Shehu disclosed that suspects aged between 19 and 24 were arrested by members of the vigilante group at the Old Market area of Dutse on January 31.

He said that the suspects and substances recovered were transferred to the command for investigations.

Shehu listed the items to include: 260 pieces of narcotic; 28 pieces of rubber solution, 24 parcel of cannabis and some quantity of concoction.

Other items recovered include four cell phones, one catapult, a knife and N2, 125.

Shehu noted that the Commandant of the Corps, Garba Muhammad, commended members of the vigilante over their contributions in enhancing security in the state.

According to him, the commandant reiterated commitment to work in collaboration with the vigilante group to check crimes in the state.

The spokesman added that the suspects would soon be charge to court.