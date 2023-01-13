NSCDC arrests 21 suspected human traffickers, 5 illegal migrants in Imo

Ovye said that the suspected traffickers were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for prosecution while the illegal migrants were also handed over to the authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Imo.

He attributed the achievements to the doggedness and commitment of the command’s personnel and sued for its sustenance.

The commandant appreciated NSCDC’s Commandant-General, Mr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for creating the enabling environment for personnel to be in the right frame of mind to fight crime and criminalities in the state.

He pledged the command’s unflinching commitment to the fight against vandalism, human trafficking, illegal migration, and destruction of critical national assets and infrastructure such as electricity and telecommunication installations in the state.

”In the year 2023, we will restructure our modus operandi with a view to becoming more professional in the discharge of our duties.

”As the general elections approach, may I inform you that there will be no room for bribery and corruption and we will not condone compromise of any kind on the part of officers and men“, he said.

Ovye assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to their safety, while warning criminally-minded persons to desist from crime or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.

Speaking on behalf of officers of the command, Mr Emmanuel Nweze, a deputy commandant, thanked the Commandant for his steadfastness and fatherly disposition.

He assured him of their readiness to fully cooperate with him, to record more achievements in the state.