ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC arrests 21 suspected human traffickers, 5 illegal migrants in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Imo State Command, says it arrested 21 suspected human traffickers and five illegal migrants in 2022.

NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi.
NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ovye said that the suspected traffickers were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for prosecution while the illegal migrants were also handed over to the authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Imo.

He attributed the achievements to the doggedness and commitment of the command’s personnel and sued for its sustenance.

The commandant appreciated NSCDC’s Commandant-General, Mr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for creating the enabling environment for personnel to be in the right frame of mind to fight crime and criminalities in the state.

He pledged the command’s unflinching commitment to the fight against vandalism, human trafficking, illegal migration, and destruction of critical national assets and infrastructure such as electricity and telecommunication installations in the state.

In the year 2023, we will restructure our modus operandi with a view to becoming more professional in the discharge of our duties.

”As the general elections approach, may I inform you that there will be no room for bribery and corruption and we will not condone compromise of any kind on the part of officers and men“, he said.

Ovye assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to their safety, while warning criminally-minded persons to desist from crime or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.

Speaking on behalf of officers of the command, Mr Emmanuel Nweze, a deputy commandant, thanked the Commandant for his steadfastness and fatherly disposition.

He assured him of their readiness to fully cooperate with him, to record more achievements in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the meeting was attended by all Deputy Commandants, Assistant Commandants, Heads of Department, Area Commanders, Heads of Units, and 28 Divisional Officers, including the Divisional Officer in charge of New Owerri Division.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JUST IN: NNPC discovers oil in Nasarawa, drilling starts in March

JUST IN: NNPC discovers oil in Nasarawa, drilling starts in March

2022 confirmed as one of the warmest years on record - WMO

2022 confirmed as one of the warmest years on record - WMO

NSCDC arrests 21 suspected human traffickers, 5 illegal migrants in Imo

NSCDC arrests 21 suspected human traffickers, 5 illegal migrants in Imo

2023: Allow healthy competition, INEC charges political parties

2023: Allow healthy competition, INEC charges political parties

Okowa thanks Atiku for choosing him as Vice-Presidential candidate

Okowa thanks Atiku for choosing him as Vice-Presidential candidate

INEC Chairman, Obi, Kwankwaso to speak at Chatham House

INEC Chairman, Obi, Kwankwaso to speak at Chatham House

Youths will run Tinubu's government - Bello assures Nigerians

Youths will run Tinubu's government - Bello assures Nigerians

ADC presidential candidate tests positive to COVID-19, warns Nigerians

ADC presidential candidate tests positive to COVID-19, warns Nigerians

Supreme Court affirms Deputy Governor as APC candidate for Jigawa

Supreme Court affirms Deputy Governor as APC candidate for Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo Govt confirms 31 missing, one suspect arrested in train attack.

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Health-Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire advises Nigerian doctors to stay in their country. (Guardian)

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

INEC says 2023 elections may be cancelled if…