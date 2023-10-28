ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC arrests 2 suspected car snatchers in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman said that the suspects would be prosecuted after a full investigation.

NSCDC arrests 2 suspected car snatchers in Kano [NAN]
NSCDC arrests 2 suspected car snatchers in Kano [NAN]

A statement issued in Kano by the command spokesman, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, said NSCDC operatives from Nasarawa Division arrested the suspects in Badawa Layout, Kano, at about 9:00 a.m.

“The suspects: Adam Muhammad, 25, and Khalifa Yahaya,18, used a sharp knife to stab the victim who earlier gave them a lift.

“The victim, a student of Maryam Abacha American University Kano, escaped with a cut on his finger.

“The assailants were able to snatch the car, drive it away and hide it in a location far away from where they snatched it.

“The NSCDC is on the trail of one lady, called Baby, who is their accomplice,” Idris-Abdullahi said.

He said the command’s intelligence and investigation department had launched an investigation with a view to making further arrests.

The spokesman said that the suspects would be prosecuted after a full investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria
