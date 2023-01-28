ADVERTISEMENT
NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train services due to derailment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC) has suspended train services along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor due to the derailment of the train at Kubwa, Abuja on Friday.

“The Board and Management of NRC regret to inform the general public, particularly our passengers of AK3 and KA4 of today Jan. 27, that the disruption experienced on our Abuja-Kaduna Train Service was as a result of the derailment of KA4 at Kubwa station.

“There was no casualty recorded. We sincerely apologise to passengers whose planned trips were affected by this incident.

“The NRC rescue team has been mobilised to site to re-rail the rolling stock and repair the track. Consequently, the Abuja Kaduna Train Service is temporarily suspended.

“While assuring early recommencement of the service, all inconveniences to our esteemed passengers is highly regretted,” Alli said.

The director then expressed the commitment of the management to ensure the introduction of additional operational measures nationwide to ensure safe train operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the train service along the corridor resumed operations on Dec. 5, after being suspended for over eight months due to an attack on the tracks and passengers on March 28, 2022.

The attack led to the death of eight people with several people injured and over 60 kidnapped.

News Agency Of Nigeria

