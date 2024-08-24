NRC boss cries out over railway destruction by vandals, begs Nigerians for help

Its Managing Director, Freeborn Edetanlaen Okhiria, voiced out this concern during a visit to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), headquarters in Abuja.

Okhiria commended the NSCDC for its unwavering efforts in protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) which has, over the years, led to the arrest of railway sleeper thieves.

He, however, said that notwithstanding the NSCDC's efforts to salvage the NRC from economic saboteurs, the corporation still suffers losses through vandalism of its installations across the country.

“Rail tracks are still being vandalised while the number of perpetrators is rising despite many arrests,” he fumed.

According to the NRC boss, all hands must be on deck to confront the disturbing trend which he described as “an organised conspiracy to commit economic sabotage”.

He called for a stronger synergy amongst critical stakeholders and security agencies to bring perpetrators and sponsors of such vandalism to book.

Okhiria urged Nigerians to provide information that would lead to the arrest of suspects so that infrastructure meant to meet the public’s needs would be secured.

Responding, NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, disclosed that more than 20 trailers conveying vandalised railway sleepers had been impounded by the Corps.

“Numerous suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime of vandalism of Railway slippers,” he disclosed.

Audi expressed readiness to work harder to curtail the acts while decrying the slow pace encountered in the course of the prosecution of suspects.

He said that the NSCDC would strengthen its disciplinary mechanism and sanction any personnel found sabotaging the concerted effort.