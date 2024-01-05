ADVERTISEMENT
NPHCDA stresses on the importance of yellow fever vaccine, preventive measures

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Yellow Fever is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, primarily in tropical regions of Africa and South America.

The agency’s Executive Director, Dr Muyi Aina, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that public health vigilance is equally critical in tackling the menace. NAN reports that Yellow Fever is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, primarily in tropical regions of Africa and South America.

The disease is diagnosed based on laboratory testing, person’s symptoms and travel history and the symptoms include fever, headache, jaundice, and severe bleeding. There is no medicine to treat or cure infection.

However, vaccination is effective in preventing the disease. The NPHCDA boss, therefore, highlighted measures taken by the agency to promote awareness and ensure widespread access to the single vaccine dose.

He underscored the broader public health implications, emphasising that individual protection extends beyond personal well-being to contribute significantly to the collective resilience against Yellow Fever.

He added that “it is essential to get vaccinated. Additionally, use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved clothing, and sleep under a mosquito net in affected areas to prevent mosquito bite.”

He said that as the NPHCDA takes proactive stance in advocating for vaccination, “healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public must also join forces in the relentless pursuit of eradicating Yellow Fever.”

Meanwhile, the country’s situation report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) website stated that during the reporting period of September 1 to 30, 2023, the agency closely monitored yellow fever cases across the country.

The NCDC said that a total of 193 suspected cases were reported from 104 local government areas in 27 states, with no death in the reporting month. Cumulatively from January 1 to September 30, 2023, a total of 2,203 suspected yellow fever cases were reported across 492 local government areas of the federation and the FCT, it added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

