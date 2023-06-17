NPC trains 850,000 supervisors for 2023 census

The Director, Public Affairs Department, Dr Isiaka Yahaya, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Yahaya said that the commission began preparation for the 2023 census since 2014 in order to ensure a credible and acceptable exercise.

“This preparation came with huge expenditure. The commission printed one million training materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘“The commission also conducted a trial census in July 2022 all in preparation for a credible Census,” he said.

The NPC spokesman urged the media to support the activities of the commission by ensuring truth and objectivity in their reportage.

“We are hopeful for a stronger partnership with the media. We trust the media for objective news contents about the census,” he said.

Also speaking, the Census Manager, Dr Inuwa Jalingo, reiterated NPC’s commitment towards conducting a credible census in the country.

“We are prepared. We procured quality and standard materials for the exercise

ADVERTISEMENT

“To conduct a credible census, you required a thorough mobilisation of human and material resources. This is what we have done,” he said.