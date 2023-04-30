NPC ready to conduct postponed census when Tinubu takes over as president

Dr Inuwa Jalingo, the 2023 Census Manager and Director, National Population Commission (NPC), said this at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday.

Jalingo, who asserted the preparedness of the commission for the 2023 census, said that the NPC had prepared the ground for the first-ever digital census in Nigeria.

He said that the commission had achieved top most success in all ramifications in terms of the preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We achieved the international standard for a digital census. About 450,000 digital gadgets were procured and distributed to all the local governments," he said

Jalingo said however, that government was a continuous process, hoping that the incoming administration would build on the successes recorded for the eventual conduct of the census.

The Census Manager lauded the Buhari-led administration for its support, saying that the commission had successfully trained about 60,000 facilitators across the country.

"Any one saying we are not prepared must be saying that out of ignorance," he said.

Jalingo reiterated the benefits of the census which were not unconnected with national economic planning and the provision of data for administrative planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the commission was able to mobilise Nigerians for the census with every information required for a successful census.