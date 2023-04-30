The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NPC ready to conduct postponed census when Tinubu takes over as president

News Agency Of Nigeria

About 450,000 digital gadgets were procured and distributed to all the local governments.

The 2023 census was postponed due to the imminent transfer of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu (pictured) on May 29 [TheCable]
The 2023 census was postponed due to the imminent transfer of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu (pictured) on May 29 [TheCable]

Recommended articles

Dr Inuwa Jalingo, the 2023 Census Manager and Director, National Population Commission (NPC), said this at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday.

Jalingo, who asserted the preparedness of the commission for the 2023 census, said that the NPC had prepared the ground for the first-ever digital census in Nigeria.

He said that the commission had achieved top most success in all ramifications in terms of the preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We achieved the international standard for a digital census. About 450,000 digital gadgets were procured and distributed to all the local governments," he said

Jalingo said however, that government was a continuous process, hoping that the incoming administration would build on the successes recorded for the eventual conduct of the census.

The Census Manager lauded the Buhari-led administration for its support, saying that the commission had successfully trained about 60,000 facilitators across the country.

"Any one saying we are not prepared must be saying that out of ignorance," he said.

Jalingo reiterated the benefits of the census which were not unconnected with national economic planning and the provision of data for administrative planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the commission was able to mobilise Nigerians for the census with every information required for a successful census.

The NPC had postponed the Population and Housing Census earlier scheduled from May 3 to May 7 indefinitely.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki to spend ₦‎6 billion on rehabilitation of Edo schools

Obaseki to spend ₦‎6 billion on rehabilitation of Edo schools

NPC ready to conduct postponed census when Tinubu takes over as president

NPC ready to conduct postponed census when Tinubu takes over as president

Suspended Adamawa REC explains why he declared false result

Suspended Adamawa REC explains why he declared false result

Sanwo-Olu unveils first set of electric buses in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu unveils first set of electric buses in Lagos

Fire breaks out at Ooni of Ife's Palace, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out at Ooni of Ife's Palace, no casualties reported

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

APC youth leader backs Akpabio for senate president

APC youth leader backs Akpabio for senate president

Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

Pulse Sports

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya