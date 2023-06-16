NPC confirms ₦200 billion spent on 2023 census

Isiaka Yahaya, the Director of Public Affairs at the Commission, revealed this significant financial investment during a meeting with journalists in the capital city.

Yahaya clarified that the expenditure of this substantial amount began in 2014, signifying the long-term commitment of the NPC towards ensuring a comprehensive and accurate census in 2023.

The allocated funds have been utilised for a series of crucial test runs, carried out by the Commission, to meticulously evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology, processes, and systems being implemented for the upcoming exercise. Furthermore, a considerable portion of the allocated funds was allocated to the 2022 trial census, which aimed to refine the procedures and systems in place.

While emphasising the meticulousness of the Commission's approach, Yahaya acknowledged that the funds expended thus far have been substantial. The importance of ensuring a precise and reliable census, however, necessitates such investments to guarantee accurate data collection and analysis.

Yahaya further stated that no specific date for the 2023 census has been set yet. The Chairman of the Commission is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the finalisation of logistics, including the date for the census.