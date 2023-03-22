NPA expects 21 ships with petroleum, others at Lagos ports

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

It said two out of the 21 ships expected were carrying butane gas and petrol.

It added that the remaining 19 ships were carrying general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, container, bulk salt and bulk urea.

NPA said that the ships were expected from March 22 to March 30.

It said that another 19 ships at the ports were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, petrol, bulk urea, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, frozen fish, sulphur, butane gas and base oil.