The university said it’s in high negotiation with some agencies of government to clear ways for NOUN graduates to begin their participation in both Nigerian Law School and the National Youth Service Corps.

While addressing the media ahead of the university convocation coming up on Saturday, March 23, 2019, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Abadalla Adamu said the suspension does not render the previous certificates invalid, Vanguard reports.

According to Vanguard, Adamu said the suspension was aimed to give the open university the opportunity to conclude discussions and negotiations with the Council for Legal Education and other relevant agencies regarding participation of NOUN graduates in Law School.

Adamu also said the university undergraduates that are currently studying Law will continue with their programme as the suspension does not affect them.

Meanwhile, NOUN will be graduating 20,799 students on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with 103 of them to be awarded first class certificates.

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is an Open and Distance Learning institution first established in 1983 during the democratic dispensation of Alhaji Shehu Shagari and later resuscitated in 2002 by the Olusegun Obasanjo led administration.