The graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria can now be mobilized for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and also attend the Nigerian Law School.

The Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Peter Okebukola said the recent signing of its (Amendment Act, 2018) will place NOUN on the same level with all recognized universities in Nigeria.

Okebukola said this on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at a news conference in Lagos.

According to him, the act recently gazetted and published on December 3, 2018, will further strengthen the university to provide Open and Distance Learning (ODL) opportunities to millions of Nigerians.

He said, “We want to extend our gratitude therefore to the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the NOUN amendment Act.

“This has recently been gazetted and published on the 3rd of Dec. 2018 as National Open University (Amendment) Act 2018.

“With this recognition, the university is now placed at par with all recognised universities in Nigeria under the various Acts that amended the provision of higher education in Nigerian universities.

“What this means for the students also is that they now have a vista of opportunities that they did not have before.

“For instance, for those who are reading Law, it will enable them access after graduation to take on their training in the Law School as negotiations between the university and the Council for Legal Education on this, has almost reached a breakthrough.

“It also will allow those who are eligible to be mobilised for NYSC to go for NYSC but to me, what it means is that it elevates the NOUN to the same level with other universities, in terms of status and provisions as the others.

“So, we can operate as they operate, we have the same general guidelines for our operations and so no one will say NOUN is substandard to the others.’’

Okebukola therefore, praised the TETFund for intervening in capital development and staff capacity building in NOUN and also urged the trust fund to continue funding NOUN because it’s a specialized university that enrols the largest number of students in Nigeria.