We should have impeached Buhari 2 years ago - Senator

The senator noted that the president's cup was full two years ago and should have been shown the exit door since.

Tofowomo disclosed this during and interview with The Punch in Akure, the state capital, on Friday, July 29, 2022.

He warned that there was an urgent need for the country to be rescued from the brink of a total collapse, adding that the Buhari-led administration had failed totally due its inability to solve any of the challenges bedeviling the nation.

Tofowomo said, “Look at us in the National Assembly now. We are leaving in seven months and we are now demonstrating. Does it make sense?

“Because I am part of them, I have to join them. If you look at it genuinely, we should have done this two years ago. It is very sad.

“In Abuja now, everybody is hiding. If you go to malls now, they are just like ghost towns. Even the National Assembly, everywhere is dry. Everybody has run away. Even the APC senators are angry.

“The naira is falling every second. Internal security is gone. What is honourable is for Buhari to just resign. But the minister is telling us that what we are doing is babyish.

“It is very unfortunate because our future is not bright. In the law school Abuja now, they are hiding. Boko Haram has been to the school two times. The country has collapsed.

“You know we have a closed session on Thursday. Majority of those in the session are for Buhari to be impeached, including members of the APC.

“I suggested that Buhari should be summoned to the National Assembly to come and give an account of the Nigeria security and if he doesn’t come, we should impeach him.

“This is what we should have done two years ago but Buhari has already pocketed the senate. If not, his minister would not be saying that against us.”

The senator also decried the poor funding of the Nigerian police, noting that strengthening the police force remains one of the means to improve the nation's internal security system.

Pulse had earlier reported that a group of lawmakers had given the President a six-week ultimatum to address the worsening security situation in the country or an impeachment proceeding will be instituted against him.