Northern youths call on Senate to confirm El-Rufai, Okotete as ministers

The nominations were made by President Bola Tinubu, and the CSO members expressed their strong belief in the capabilities of the nominees to serve the nation with distinction.

Stella Okotete, the former executive director of Business Development at Nigeria-Export and Import Bank (NEXIM), and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate-past governor of Kaduna State, have been hailed by the CSO for their outstanding track records in their respective fields.

Alhaji Umar Faruk-Lawal, the President of the Northern Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Governance, spoke passionately about their support for Stella Okotete. He described her as a "game changer" with a wealth of experience that positions her to perform exceptionally in any ministry she leads. Faruk-Lawal emphasised that President Tinubu's nomination of Okotete was a clear indication of his commitment to the progress and development of Nigerian youths and the nation as a whole.

"Today, we are here in support of Stella Okotete because she has done excellently well. Some people are against her nomination because they don't want the progress of Nigerian youths and Nigeria at large. We believe our president would give her a good ministry to head to carry the youths of this country along. We believe in her leadership capacity. That is why we are here," said Faruk-Lawal.

Furthermore, the CSO members also applauded the nomination of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. According to Faruk-Lawal, El-Rufai's past roles as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Governor of Kaduna State have demonstrated his ability to bring about positive change and promote unity.

"El-Rufai is a good nomination; very good one because today, we enjoy peace in Abuja being a centre of unity. Abuja today, being cleaned is because of what El-Rufai did as minister of the FCT. If you visit Kaduna, what he did as governor is visible. President Tinubu will not nominate people that cannot work for Nigeria. The president nominated people that can deliver for Nigeria. And we believe he is going to do more, by God's grace; he will not disappoint Nigeria with his ministerial list," said Faruk-Lawal.

The screening of ministerial nominees commenced at the plenary on Monday, with Abubakar Momoh from Edo State being the first nominee to undergo the process. Notable politicians such as former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and former Ebonyi Governor David Umahi are among the prominent names on the ministerial list.

President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, personally delivered the letter containing the list of ministerial nominees. The CSO members expressed their confidence in President Tinubu's selections, believing that the nominees will work diligently to drive Nigeria's progress and development.

