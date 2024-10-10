Stakeholders rally for improved disaster response in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara

The gathering, led by ChristianAid Nigeria in partnership with USAID, launched the "Enhancing Coordination Systems for Disaster Response in Nigeria" (ECODiN) program to enhance disaster preparedness across Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Engr Ahmed Garba Yandi, Zamfara's Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, expressed hope for the new program, describing it as "a historic feat" that would offer significant support to communities impacted by flooding.

"We support displaced residents by building infrastructure, providing clean water, and ensuring medical supplies," he explained.

The ECODiN program targets the three northern states, which have experienced devastating floods in recent months, displacing hundreds. By working with state and community-based agencies, the program seeks to empower disaster risk reduction (DRR) institutions to improve flood response and resilience in these communities.

Hon. Aminu Gidado, representing the Speaker of the Sokoto State Assembly, highlighted the state's commitment to managing flood crises.

"Sokoto's dedication to responding to disasters has been commendable," he noted, emphasising that the partnership with ECODiN will reinforce existing state efforts.

Katsina's head of service, Falalu Bawale, also noted his state's preventive measures, sharing that they are currently constructing additional drainage systems and discouraging building in flood-prone areas.

ChristianAid Nigeria's Executive Director, Temitope Fashola, spoke on the holistic approach of ECODiN, which aims to enhance the capacity of both formal and informal disaster response systems across six Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the target states.

"We co-created the program with State Emergency Management Agencies in Sokoto, Katsina, and Zamfara," Fashola stated, adding that it is informed by stakeholder interviews and past successes.