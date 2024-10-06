80 houses, farmlands destroyed as flood ravages Langtang South LG in Plateau

Recommended articles
The flood, which occurred between Friday and Sunday, fortunately, did not claim any lives.
Yintim Nimilam, Secretary of Sabon Gida Community Development Association, described the incident as unfortunate, highlighting the displacement of over 80 households.
“The displaced persons are currently seeking shelter with neighbours, friends, and relatives”
Another resident, Nandul Solomon, expressed the community’s distress, calling for urgent government intervention to alleviate their suffering.
“We are appealing to the government and relevant authorities to come to our rescue,” he urged.