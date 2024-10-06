ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

80 houses, farmlands destroyed as flood ravages Langtang South LG in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents expressed the community’s distress, calling for urgent government intervention to alleviate their suffering.

80 houses, farmlands destroyed as flood ravages Langtang South LG in Plateau [NAN]
80 houses, farmlands destroyed as flood ravages Langtang South LG in Plateau [NAN]

Recommended articles

The flood, which occurred between Friday and Sunday, fortunately, did not claim any lives.

Yintim Nimilam, Secretary of Sabon Gida Community Development Association, described the incident as unfortunate, highlighting the displacement of over 80 households.

“The displaced persons are currently seeking shelter with neighbours, friends, and relatives”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident, Nandul Solomon, expressed the community’s distress, calling for urgent government intervention to alleviate their suffering.

“We are appealing to the government and relevant authorities to come to our rescue,” he urged.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wonders in Chosen Ministries are genuine - Founder insists

Wonders in Chosen Ministries are genuine - Founder insists

APC steals 1 LG as PDP wins 30 chairmanship seats in Akwa Ibom elections

APC steals 1 LG as PDP wins 30 chairmanship seats in Akwa Ibom elections

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria sees alarming 220% spike in suspected cases

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria sees alarming 220% spike in suspected cases

80 houses, farmlands destroyed as flood ravages Langtang South LG in Plateau

80 houses, farmlands destroyed as flood ravages Langtang South LG in Plateau

Despite escalating war, Nigerians in Lebanon don't want to return home - FG

Despite escalating war, Nigerians in Lebanon don't want to return home - FG

Fubara gets the last laugh, swears in 23 newly elected Rivers LG chairmen

Fubara gets the last laugh, swears in 23 newly elected Rivers LG chairmen

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls

Gov Yusuf decries corruption potential in Kano LGs, threatens sanctions

Gov Yusuf decries corruption potential in Kano LGs, threatens sanctions

Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport as NDLEA intercepts opioids worth ₦9bn

Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport as NDLEA intercepts opioids worth ₦9bn

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Nigerian Army Troops

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons