Northern oil exploration expands with launch of Ebenyi Oil field by Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to officially launch the third oil field in Northern Nigeria on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, according to a public announcement made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.
Located at the Headquarters of Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, the Ebenyi Oil field marks the second oil field in the North Central region, with the first being the Ibaji Oil field in Kogi state.
In the statement issued on Monday, March 27, it was revealed that "the flagging-off is scheduled for Tuesday, 28 March 2023."
"The Ebenyi Oil field is a significant addition to the oil exploration and production landscape in Nigeria, and we are pleased to have the President perform the official flag-off.
"This is a significant milestone in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, and we are delighted to witness the official launch of the Ebenyi Oil field," said a representative of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited.
A little history
The history of Nigeria's exploration of crude oil dates back to 15 January 1956 when commercial quantities were first discovered in Oloibiri, a community in the Niger Delta region.
The Ebenyi Oil field is the third in Northern Nigeria, with the first being Kolomani, located in the Bauchi/Gombe axis.
