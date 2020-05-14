Mr Murtala Abubakar, Convener of JACOM, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“The appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as the new Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President was received with delight by our dynamic group, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations (JACOM).

“We offer our most sincere congratulations to the erudite scholar, renowned diplomat and very distinguished African on his assumption of office as Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are most appreciative of the humility displayed by Prof. Gambari in accepting, once again, to serve Nigeria in the Presidency.

“This is because a glimpse in his CV revealed he had held very superior positions at the national and international levels. However, he chose to avail his service to Nigeria at her dire hour of need.

“We have no doubt in our minds that his huge experience as a seasoned diplomat, his wisdom and guidance, will help the administration to strive to much greater heights in delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians, especially the teeming youths of this great country,” the group said.

The group urged the new CoS to place youth employment in his front burner, as it has become our major challenge in the nation’s socio-economic development.

“As we look forward to working with the new Chief of Staff on our shared agenda in the challenges of unemployment, it is our hope and prayer that together, we shall work in harnessing the great potentials of Nigerian youths to reinvigorate growth and development in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“We the Northern youths and indeed those from other regions of Nigeria are praying that Prof. Gambari will deploy his skills accumulated over the years in the service of humanity to bring accelerated dividends that will meet the expectations of Nigerians.

“We congratulate Mr President for having such a man of distinction as his Chief of Staff.

“We pray for a good and harmonious working relationship in the Presidential Villa and wish Prof. Gambari God’s guidance and good health.

“We pledge our continued support to the course of our motherland and look forward to productive cooperation in our collective efforts to ensure a great Nigeria,” the group said.