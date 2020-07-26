The 19 governors of the Northern Nigeria are set to resume the evacuation of the almajirai to their states of origin.

According to The Punch, the Coordinator of the Northern Governors Forum Secretariat and the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Danladi Atu, announced this on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

“We are not done with the evacuation of the Almajirai in the region. The Northern governors would soon meet and pick a date to resume their evacuation to their respective states of origin. But that will likely be after the Sallah break.” Atu said.

Atu said over 11, 000 almajirai were evacuated from one northern state to another during the first phase of the evacuation exercise in May, to prevent coronavirus spread in the region.

He explained that the exercise was temporarily suspended due to the directives of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on inter-state movement restrictions.

He said now that the ban has been lifted, the evacuation exercise will resume.