Northern governors condole Nasarawa governor over son’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Northern Governors Forum has sent condolences to Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule over the death of his son, Hassan.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule (DailyPost)
He said the death was most unfortunate because Hassan had a lot to offer to society.

The forum urged the family to accept the development as the will of God, adding that Northern Governors were with it at this moment of grief and sorrow.

News Agency Of Nigeria

