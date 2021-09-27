Northern governors condemn 'unconstitutional' demand for southern President in 2023

There's an unwritten agreement on the rotation of the presidency between the north and the south; and with the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, set to end his second term in 2023, the Southern Governors' Forum (SGF) has made repeated demands that a southerner must replace him.

However, the NGF, after an emergency meeting on Monday condemned the position of their southern colleagues, even though some of the northern governors have in the past agreed with the sentiment.

"The statement is quite contradictory with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended that the elected President shall: score the majority votes; score at least 25% of the votes cast in 2/3 States of the Federation.