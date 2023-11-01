ADVERTISEMENT
Nobody can take away my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike dismissed the rumours going around that the fracas was born out of his interest in the finances of the state, which he dismissed as “absolute rubbish.”

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike (2nd right), during a meeting with PDP Governors’ Forum led by its Chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in Abuja on Wednesday [NAN]
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike (2nd right), during a meeting with PDP Governors' Forum led by its Chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in Abuja on Wednesday [NAN]

Wike gave the warning after a closed-door meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, led by its Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mohammed was accompanied by the Governors of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, Mr Caleb Muftwang, of Plateau and Agbu Kefas of Taraba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a crisis had erupted in Rivers on Monday, after an attempt by the Rivers Assembly to impeach the incumbent Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike told the visiting governors that he would not be intimidated by anyone for his influence in Rivers or his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as FCT minister.

He explained that the impeachment move was not a military coup but in line with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nobody can take away the political structure in Rivers; nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it.

“The impeachment is not a military coup; it is provided under the constitution. Also, I am not interested in all the rumours, money, this, and that. Rubbish. Absolute rubbish.

“I just left the office, how many months ago? And I am the FCT Minister, so which money? But nobody can take away our political structure. No one.

“You cannot work, and people will begin to bring enemies; those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that.

“I am not a political ingrate but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes,” Wike said.

The minister thanked the forum for the visit and further thanked President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve in his cabinet, stressing that he was still a member of the PDP working for Tinubu and not APC.

“Forget about the Obidients and the Atikus who have lost and felt that I did not support them, and those that I revoked their Certificate of Occupancy.

“Oh! Wike did this; Wike did that because I didn’t support Obi and didn’t support their own Presidential candidate, and all of you just teamed up ‘Wike! Wike! Wike!’.

“I am not disturbed; I will do what is right; and my conscience is clear. I am not the person you think that you will now go to social media and say all kinds of things.

“You must be careful, I have the capacity to fight back,” he warned.

Earlier, Mohammed thanked Wike for the willingness to resolve crises, noting that the forum had waded into the matter because of the importance of Rivers to the party.

He also commended the Tinubu for appointing one of their own to serve in his government, noting that Wike’s antecedents spoke volumes about his ability to lead.

News Agency Of Nigeria

