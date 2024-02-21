Noah Sewakanu assumes office as Ogun NUT chairman, vows open-door policy

Sewakanu took office as the new state Chairman following the retirement of his predecessor, Abiodun Akinola. Speaking at his inauguration in Imeko, Ogun, Sewakanu pledged an open-door administration, stating that he would be an impartial leader of the union.

According to him, all members of the union will be allowed to contribute to the growth and development of the union. He said that his administration would strengthen the relationship between the union and all education agencies in the state through consultation and consolidation.

The new chairman said that the agencies include the Ministry of Education, State Universal Basic Education Board, Teaching Service Commission, Principals and Headmasters general office.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I make this solemn declaration between me and God to be an impartial leader and hold the ethics and ethos of the union high in spirit.

"I am poised to re-orientate, reorganise and build on the good legacies of the past leaders in the union activities.

“Our leadership will run an open-door policy, whereby we will give all members leverage to contribute to the growth and development of our great union,” he said.

Earlier, Akinola advised members of the union to give the new chairman maximum support, noting that he could not do it alone. He gave the assurance that though, he was retiring as head teacher, he was not going to get tired of the union.

The immediate past chairman said that he would continue to ensure that Sewakanu had a successful tenure. Also, the NUT President, Titus Amba, advised the new chairman to follow the good path of his predecessor, who had a meritorious service.

ADVERTISEMENT