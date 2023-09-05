ADVERTISEMENT
NOA partners NPC to begin birth registration for 395,000 children in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The birth registration is said to be supported by UNICEF and would be carried out, using digitalised application.

Children birth registration (Credit: UNICEF)
Malam Bala Musa, Deputy Director Programmes in NOA and UNICEF Focal Person in the agency, disclosed this during an advocacy visit to Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Faruq and Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area, Aminu Ladan in Minna.

He said the birth registration was being supported by UNICEF, adding it would be carried out, using digitalised application.

“Birth registration is vital and birth certificate is a vital document because it helps our children in so many ways,” he said.

Musa added that the registration would take place at health facilities and designated centres and solicited the support of traditional leaders for the success of the exercise.

In his remarks, Alhaji Maudu Aliyu, Head of Department, Vital Registration NPC in Niger, said the exercise would take place in three phases with Chanchaga, Edati, Lavun, Mokwa, Borgu, Agwara, Paikoro and Bosso council areas in the first phase.

Aliyu said three ad hoc staff had been recruited from each ward to conduct the exercise, adding that the first phase would last for 10 days while printing of certificates would be done 15 days after the exercise.

He appealed to the emir and the chairman of Chanchaga to help sensitise and mobilise the people to come out in mass to register their children as the state was lagging behind in birth registration.

Also, Alhaji Yahaya Gbongbo, State Director of NOA, said birth certificate was important in the life of every individual and called for cooperation from local government chairmen for a hitch-free exercise.

Responding, the emir pledged his maximum support by mobilising the subjects through the district heads to participate during the exercise.

Also, the chairman of Chanchaga Council, who was represented by his Vice, Alhaji Isah Mohammed, promised the council’s maximum cooperation and support to have a hitch-free exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

