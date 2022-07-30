RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No terrorist attack in Kano - Police

The Zone 1 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Kano has described as untrue and fake, a report circulating that terrorists fired shots at the headquarters on Friday.

The Zone’s spokesman, SP Abubakar Ambursa, made the rebuttal when he spoke with newsmen in Kano.

“Our attention has been drawn to the report circulating that some terrorists fired shots at the headquarters on Friday.

“Nothing of such had happened. It is nothing but concocted lies by some disgruntled elements.

“There is a Friday Mosque at the headquarters, and as at the time they said that terrorists fired the shots, it was time for prayers, because we said our prayers by 1 p.m.,’’ Ambursa said.

He urged the general public to disregard the false story and to go about their normal businesses.

Ambursa warned purveyors of such fake news that the law would catch up with them as they must pay for their actions.

