ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No shame in being poor but poverty not acceptable - Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu challenged his ministers and other appointees to ensure that they bring succour and economic prosperity to Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President gave the charge while speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day cabinet retreat, which took place in the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Friday, November 3, 2023.

He called on ministers and other government appointees to work together, change the narrative of Nigeria, and bring economic prosperity to the people. While stressing the need to liberate millions of Nigerians from the shackles of multidimensional poverty, the President reminded the cabinet members of the daunting task ahead.

He also extracted a promise from them that they would work for Nigerians and work as an unbreakable team to achieve his government's renewed hope agenda for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since we are one family and one nation, and we are in this vehicle together to change the narrative and bring about economic prosperity of our country. Are we ready?” Tinubu asked the ministers, to which they answered in the affirmative.

Though he said that poverty is not something to be ashamed of, the President insisted his government must find a way to dig Nigerians out of the current state of economic hardship.

“Poverty is not a shameful thing, but it’s not just acceptable. If you check your history, there’s a trace of poverty in it, but we should find a way to dig ourselves out of it.”

“So, it is left for you and me to navigate his ship out of poverty. We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Tinubu added.

He also reiterated his belief that Nigeria's economy can be expanded to $1trn by 2026 if all the right policies are adhered to strictly.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Private jet conveying Power Minister crash-lands in Ibadan

Private jet conveying Power Minister crash-lands in Ibadan

No shame in being poor but poverty not acceptable - Tinubu

No shame in being poor but poverty not acceptable - Tinubu

Fubara apologises over political fracas in Rivers, says no sacrifice too much

Fubara apologises over political fracas in Rivers, says no sacrifice too much

FG to distribute food items, clothing to Isheri flood victims – Minister

FG to distribute food items, clothing to Isheri flood victims – Minister

Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State

Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State

Your days are numbered, military warns terrorists, bandits

Your days are numbered, military warns terrorists, bandits

NDLEA arrests 2 over possession of illegal firearm

NDLEA arrests 2 over possession of illegal firearm

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates International Financial Centre Council

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates International Financial Centre Council

Military destroys 96 illegal refining sites, arrests 57 suspects

Military destroys 96 illegal refining sites, arrests 57 suspects

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume