No shame in being poor but poverty not acceptable - Tinubu

The President gave the charge while speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day cabinet retreat, which took place in the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Friday, November 3, 2023.

He called on ministers and other government appointees to work together, change the narrative of Nigeria, and bring economic prosperity to the people. While stressing the need to liberate millions of Nigerians from the shackles of multidimensional poverty, the President reminded the cabinet members of the daunting task ahead.

He also extracted a promise from them that they would work for Nigerians and work as an unbreakable team to achieve his government's renewed hope agenda for the country.

“Since we are one family and one nation, and we are in this vehicle together to change the narrative and bring about economic prosperity of our country. Are we ready?” Tinubu asked the ministers, to which they answered in the affirmative.

Though he said that poverty is not something to be ashamed of, the President insisted his government must find a way to dig Nigerians out of the current state of economic hardship.

“Poverty is not a shameful thing, but it’s not just acceptable. If you check your history, there’s a trace of poverty in it, but we should find a way to dig ourselves out of it.”

“So, it is left for you and me to navigate his ship out of poverty. We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Tinubu added.