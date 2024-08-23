ADVERTISEMENT
No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onuigbo emphasised that Tinubu’s signing of the SEDC bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and other legislators, was a significant development.

President Bola Tinubu [PM News Nigeria]
In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Friday, Onuigbo commended Tinubu for signing the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) bill into law.

He described the SEDC as a “gift to the South-East” that would help repair damage caused by the Civil War and empower the people through education.

He acknowledged efforts by previous leaders in the region but argued that none had surpassed Tinubu’s achievements.

Onuigbo, who represents the South-East on the Board of the North-East Development Commission, said the region had been waiting for the SEDC opportunity for over 54 years since the end of the Civil War.

He praised Tinubu for his efforts in nation-building and urged the people to recognise and encourage his efforts.

“We were fortunate during the eight years of President Olusegun Obasanjo to have had five Senate Presidents from the South-East.

“We also had a Deputy Senate President for 12 years and, of course, a Deputy Speaker.

“However, despite these, we were unable to secure a specific commission focused on addressing the devastations of the Civil War.”

He further highlighted Tinubu’s achievements in the region since assuming office on 29 May 2023, including the appointment of a Service Chief and support for a Deputy Speaker, as well as other appointments.

“We are having a lot of other appointments coming from him.

“So, when someone is doing well, what you do is encourage them to do even more.

“I think Tinubu has done well in the South-East; his efforts deserve to be recognised, encouraged, and commended,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

