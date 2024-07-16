RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No plan to sell universities to investors - FG denies ASUU's accusation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that transnational education is a policy which this government is doing to open up tertiary education by taking people from the rest of the world to invest in the tertiary system.

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, receiving the report of an inter-ministerial committee on Friday. [Twitter:@ProfTahirMamman]
Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, receiving the report of an inter-ministerial committee on Friday. [Twitter:@ProfTahirMamman]

Recommended articles

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, clarified the Second Quarterly Engagement of the ministry with Heads of units and Chief Executive Officers of parastatals and agencies under the ministry.

NAN reports that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had accused the federal government of plans to hand over federal universities to investors through Public Private Partnership.

"There is no plan to sell off universities to investors,” he said, noting the policy of the government allowed for transnational education.

According to him, transnational education is a policy on what this government is doing to open up tertiary education by taking people from the rest of the world to come and invest in our tertiary system.

“Some people are carrying information that the federal government is selling off to private investors its universities. This is an absolute lie and completely false.

“This government believes in our public institutions. However, as we all know this government has reforms that this country needs.

“The private sector will play a major role in the provision of tertiary education as there are more private universities in Nigeria than public universities combined.

“What this government has done is to open up the tertiary education level in particular the universities for global competitiveness,” he added.

The minister stressed the need to allow those who operate universities at the international level to come into the country and set up institutions either for themselves or in collaboration with our local universities. He said that this was in no way to sell its institutions noting that guidelines on transnational education had been in place.

Mamman said the country must take a cue from what is obtainable in the other climes to benefit from the advantage of transnational education.

“In other parts of the world like Asia, they have benefited immensely of having international institutions in those countries.

“They have taken standards to those countries and also for the exchange and bringing money to those countries,” he noted.

He further said that the engagement with heads of agencies as parastatals was to review the progress, and challenges and reaffirm commitment toward educational landscape of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

Ondo LP Governorship candidate promises ₦120k minimum wage if elected

Ondo LP Governorship candidate promises ₦120k minimum wage if elected

What Nigerians need to apply for UAE visa, including new ₦688k DVN fee

What Nigerians need to apply for UAE visa, including new ₦688k DVN fee

Court denies Emefiele's request to travel to UK for medical treatment

Court denies Emefiele's request to travel to UK for medical treatment

No plan to sell universities to investors - FG denies ASUU's accusation

No plan to sell universities to investors - FG denies ASUU's accusation

Ooni of Ife honours 100 young Africans, launches ₦1 billion fund for businesswomen

Ooni of Ife honours 100 young Africans, launches ₦1 billion fund for businesswomen

Binance executive Gambaryan whisked into courtroom in wheelchair for trial

Binance executive Gambaryan whisked into courtroom in wheelchair for trial

NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

Governor Sani wants corps members to develop rural communities in Kaduna

Governor Sani wants corps members to develop rural communities in Kaduna

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months

Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [News Digest Nigeria]

Reps call for sanctions against Wike and Council Chairmen for disrespect

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

No going back  —  TUC insists on ₦250,000 minimum wage