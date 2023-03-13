No plan to ban tricyle operation – Adamawa government

He described the rumour as the figment of imagination of those spreading it just to cause unnecessary confusion and commotion, saying it was unfortunate and mischievous.

He explained that Government is worried about the unruly behaviour of some bad elements who have deliberately refused to appreciates what the government is doing towards provision of social services.

He called on all tricycle operators and other business owners to continue with their normal businesses unhindered as no ban has been placed on the tricycle operators.

The governor has reiterated his commitment and determination to ensure that all citizens get value from the developmental initiatives of the administration.

“We are ready with all well-meaning groups and individuals towards making our State great in terms of infrastructural development,” he said.