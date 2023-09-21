ADVERTISEMENT
No more accidental shooting by customs officers - CG promises Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CGC urged Nigerians to review their confidence and truth in the Customs officers holding weapons, as the era of rampant cases of the shooting of innocent Nigerians was over.

Nigerian customs officers. [Twitter:@CustomsNG]
The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Adeniyi spoke on Thursday during the passing out parade of 951 junior officers recruit course held at the Nigeria Customs Training College in Kano.

He urged the junior officers to always demonstrate a high sense of professionalism while discharging their constitutional responsibility.

“You represent the image and reputation of the service upon your shoulders as you move on with your own to discharge your assignments.”

“I want to charge them to continue with that kind of spirit, the spirit of, ‘we are ready to do it’, in spite of the challenges, and in spite of the obstacles around us.

We have seen it ourselves that in the past there has been the challenge of deficit in capacity; either they were not adequately trained, or we did not give enough attention to it.

“But the incidences of the past few months have challenged us to ensure that we entrust our arms and ammunitions in the care of those who are properly trained to do so.

“Those who have the capacity to do so; and those who have the right sense of mind, the right mental presence and capacity to do so.

Nigerian customs officers. [Twitter:@CustomsNG]
“These people are well-trained, they have the passion to do the job, and they are ready.

“Let me assure Nigerians that the era of officers and men of the service shooting innocent citizens was over due to the training acquired during the six months of intensive training.

“You are expected to serve your nation with diligence, discipline and the highest level of integrity at all times.

“Upholding these values is not just a duty but a necessity. Always be smart in appearance, for it reflects the pride you take in your role as customs officers.

“DBe the embodiment of excellence and service in every aspect of your conduct,” the CGC charged.

The Commandant of the college, Rasheed Adahunse, said the trainees covered topics on enforcement, revenue, valuation, export and import procedures, passenger selection, parcel post, administration, ITC and some other valuable things.

He added that the recruits had mastered the drills and excelled in academic activities within six months while they were committed to checking border activities with joint efforts of the communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

