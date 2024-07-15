RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ahmed stated that the board was only currently carrying out recruitment in the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and not with NIS.

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)
Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, on Monday in Abuja.

Ahmed stated that the board was only currently carrying out recruitment in the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and not with NIS as claimed by the online publication.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to inform the general public that the board is currently carrying out a recruitment process in the FFS only.

“It will commence the next stage of the exercise in August and will conclude same before the end of September,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

