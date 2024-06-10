ADVERTISEMENT
No date yet for training of recruits - Police commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission advises Nigerians to ignore the date being speculated on social media.

Police constables in Lagos. [PM News]
The Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the training dates being speculated on social media were fictitious and should be ignored.

According to him, the commission has been inundated by calls and messages from concerned Nigerians on the authenticity of the dates in the public space.

“The commission is currently, working with the Nigeria Police Force to determine the training colleges and will make a formal announcement at the appropriate time,” he said.

He urged successful candidates to wait for the official announcement of the date and the colleges for the exercise.

