No casualty was recorded in Ijora tanker explosion - Lagos Fire Service
The GM of the service also confirmed that the fire has been controlled.
Margaret Adeseye, the General Manager of the service who confirmed this in a statement in Lagos, said the fire had been controlled. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tanker explosion happened on the bridge connecting to Ijora, Orile and Costain area of Lagos on Thursday night.
“The raging fire has been curtailed as the dampening of pockets of fire continues to allow for investigation to reveal the cause and the evacuation of the carcass to bring about normalcy.
“The incident affected 11 vehicles comprising of two tankers, one tipper truck, three trailers, three cars and two micro-mini busses,” she said.
