ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No casualty was recorded in Ijora tanker explosion - Lagos Fire Service

News Agency Of Nigeria

The GM of the service also confirmed that the fire has been controlled.

Lagos-fire-service (Credit: Hotels.ng)
Lagos-fire-service (Credit: Hotels.ng)

Recommended articles

Margaret Adeseye, the General Manager of the service who confirmed this in a statement in Lagos, said the fire had been controlled. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tanker explosion happened on the bridge connecting to Ijora, Orile and Costain area of Lagos on Thursday night.

“The raging fire has been curtailed as the dampening of pockets of fire continues to allow for investigation to reveal the cause and the evacuation of the carcass to bring about normalcy.

“The incident affected 11 vehicles comprising of two tankers, one tipper truck, three trailers, three cars and two micro-mini busses,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No casualty was recorded in Ijora tanker explosion - Lagos Fire Service

No casualty was recorded in Ijora tanker explosion - Lagos Fire Service

Anambra Govt seeks fresh intervention from NEMA to tackle flood

Anambra Govt seeks fresh intervention from NEMA to tackle flood

Southeast has fallen into APC hands - Akpabio speaks on Ifeanyi Ubah defection

Southeast has fallen into APC hands - Akpabio speaks on Ifeanyi Ubah defection

INEC set for Nov guber election in 4,720 polling units in Imo - Official

INEC set for Nov guber election in 4,720 polling units in Imo - Official

APC will record overwhelming victory in Kogi guber poll - Gov Yahaya Bello

APC will record overwhelming victory in Kogi guber poll - Gov Yahaya Bello

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze, thunderstorm from Friday

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze, thunderstorm from Friday

11 vehicles burnt as fuel tanker bursts into flames in Lagos

11 vehicles burnt as fuel tanker bursts into flames in Lagos

EKEDC vows to refund customers for meter payments

EKEDC vows to refund customers for meter payments

Navy intercepts boat laden with contraband

Navy intercepts boat laden with contraband

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukayode, the new EFCC Chairman