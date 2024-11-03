ADVERTISEMENT
NNPCL truck driver arrested for diverting 10,000 litres of petrol

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the driver was arrested while discharging the remaining 10, 000 litres at the TEMPOLA filling station, in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government area of the state.

Igbalawole Sotiyo, the state Commandant of the Corps, disclosed this while parading the suspect and his two motor boys on Saturday, in Osogbo.

Sotiyo explained that the suspects were arrested on Friday at about 8:21 p.m. with the NNPCL truck.

The commandant said that the suspect loaded 40,000 litres of petrol at Pinnacle Distribution Depot in Eleko, Lagos State.

He said that the waybill indicated that the product was meant to be delivered at NNPCL Mega station in Osogbo.

Sotiyo said that following a tip-off, officers of the command trailed the truck with registration number AGG 959 XA and discovered that only 30, 000 litres of fuel were delivered at the NNPCL filling station.

The corps commandant said that the suspects had made a confessional statement that the whole content of 40,000 litres was meant for the NNPCL mega station in Osogbo, but was directed by his company to deliver only 30,000, while the remaining 10,000 should be taken to a private filling station in Ikirun.

Sotiyo described the act as an economic sabotage and stealing.

“It is an act of sabotage and stealing against the state. They are saboteurs and anti-state.

“NSCDC is using this medium to warn all the stakeholders involved in the distribution of petroleum products nationwide that anyone caught sabotaging the government would be apprehended and prosecuted.

“NSCDC uses this medium to request NNPCL Managers/Supervisors nationwide to work with the NSCDC to ensure saboteurs are brought to justice,” he said.

Sotiyo, who assumed duty as the new commandant in the state said: “I want to inform the good people of Osun State that, there is a new Sheriff in town.

“It is no more business as usual, therefore all criminally minded people in the state must have a change of heart or be ready to face the consequences of their actions.

“I assure you that at the expiration of our investigations, the suspects will be charged to a court."

NNPCL truck driver arrested for diverting 10,000 litres of petrol

