ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kyari under fire again as Warri Refinery operation stalls

Segun Adeyemi

Kyari's management has been accused of compromising Nigeria's energy sector, hindering progress and stability.

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]
Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The coalition has threatened a mass protest to shut down NNPCL's corporate headquarters if immediate explanations are not provided for the stalled refinery, despite a $3 billion investment aimed at its rehabilitation.

Operating under the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Corruption in the Energy Sector, the organisations expressed frustration with the NNPCL's lack of transparency.

"We shall rise against this act of irresponsibility. Nigerian refineries must be put into full function," declared coalition spokesperson Engr. Efe Irabor.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: READ ALSO: I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

He warned that Kyari's management has compromised Nigeria's energy sector, hindering progress and stability.

The group contends that Kyari's leadership is derailing efforts to improve the local refinery capacity, which negatively impacts millions of Nigerians relying on affordable fuel.

Highlighting a specific grievance, Irabor cited allegations that NNPCL's regulatory measures actively discourage competition, referring to the Dangote Refinery example.

READ ALSO: APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

ADVERTISEMENT

"If crude was willingly sold to the Dangote Refinery, it would have reduced fuel prices, easing burdens on the masses," he stated.

The coalition also criticised NNPCL's alleged plans to convert Warri and Port Harcourt refineries into blending plants, claiming this benefits certain importers of high-sulphur fuel products with severe environmental impacts.

The coalition has pledged a "2 million-man march" to the National Assembly if no satisfactory response is forthcoming, underscoring the public's demand for accountability over refinery funding.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG, airport taxi operators sign agreement on CNG conversion

FG, airport taxi operators sign agreement on CNG conversion

'We made him president' - Gov Sule reacts to North rejecting Tinubu's 'Tax Bill'

'We made him president' - Gov Sule reacts to North rejecting Tinubu's 'Tax Bill'

Yilwatda: Tinubu's appointment of Betta Edu's replacement sparks fresh reaction

Yilwatda: Tinubu's appointment of Betta Edu's replacement sparks fresh reaction

Kyari under fire again as Warri Refinery operation stalls

Kyari under fire again as Warri Refinery operation stalls

PMS price increases again as NNPCL sells petrol at ₦1,025 per litre in Lagos

PMS price increases again as NNPCL sells petrol at ₦1,025 per litre in Lagos

Kano Governor approves ₦71,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Kano Governor approves ₦71,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Naira crude sale has set Nigeria's economy on path of industrialisation – Edun

Naira crude sale has set Nigeria's economy on path of industrialisation – Edun

Ekiti lawyers petition NJC to probe Justice Nwite for alleged bias and misconduct

Ekiti lawyers petition NJC to probe Justice Nwite for alleged bias and misconduct

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)

Pay your ground rent in 60 days or we revoke your C of O, FG tells property owners