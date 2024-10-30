Kyari under fire again as Warri Refinery operation stalls

The coalition has threatened a mass protest to shut down NNPCL's corporate headquarters if immediate explanations are not provided for the stalled refinery, despite a $3 billion investment aimed at its rehabilitation.

Operating under the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Corruption in the Energy Sector, the organisations expressed frustration with the NNPCL's lack of transparency.

"We shall rise against this act of irresponsibility. Nigerian refineries must be put into full function," declared coalition spokesperson Engr. Efe Irabor.

He warned that Kyari's management has compromised Nigeria's energy sector, hindering progress and stability.

The group contends that Kyari's leadership is derailing efforts to improve the local refinery capacity, which negatively impacts millions of Nigerians relying on affordable fuel.

Highlighting a specific grievance, Irabor cited allegations that NNPCL's regulatory measures actively discourage competition, referring to the Dangote Refinery example.

"If crude was willingly sold to the Dangote Refinery, it would have reduced fuel prices, easing burdens on the masses," he stated.

The coalition also criticised NNPCL's alleged plans to convert Warri and Port Harcourt refineries into blending plants, claiming this benefits certain importers of high-sulphur fuel products with severe environmental impacts.