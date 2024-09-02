APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

At a press conference in Abuja, the President of the APC Youth Solidarity Network, Olalekan Isaac, criticised Kyari's leadership as a "failure."

Isaac expressed frustration over NNPC's previous denial of debt, only for the company to later acknowledge the massive financial burden.

He highlighted that it was forced to admit its substantial debt just 14 days after NNPC disavowed a financial report suggesting no profits.

"We, the APC Youth Solidarity Network, resolutely maintain that the time has arrived for Mr. Mele Kyari to assume full responsibility for this leadership failure," Isaac declared.

He described the situation as a serious embarrassment for Nigeria and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Isaac also criticised the NNPC's governance, accusing Kyari of lacking transparency, accountability, and fiscal prudence.

He condemned the mismanagement that has led Africa's largest oil exporter to import most of its fuel despite the commissioning of the 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery.

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to expedite Kyari's resignation and thoroughly investigate NNPC's financial practices. They stressed the need for new leadership that embodies integrity and transparency.