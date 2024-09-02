ADVERTISEMENT
APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

Segun Adeyemi

They urged President Bola Tinubu to expedite Kyari's resignation and thoroughly investigate NNPC's financial practices.

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]
Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

At a press conference in Abuja, the President of the APC Youth Solidarity Network, Olalekan Isaac, criticised Kyari's leadership as a "failure."

Isaac expressed frustration over NNPC's previous denial of debt, only for the company to later acknowledge the massive financial burden.

He highlighted that it was forced to admit its substantial debt just 14 days after NNPC disavowed a financial report suggesting no profits.

"We, the APC Youth Solidarity Network, resolutely maintain that the time has arrived for Mr. Mele Kyari to assume full responsibility for this leadership failure," Isaac declared.

He described the situation as a serious embarrassment for Nigeria and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ ALSO: Nigerians call for Kyari's probe amid lingering fuel scarcity

Isaac also criticised the NNPC's governance, accusing Kyari of lacking transparency, accountability, and fiscal prudence.

He condemned the mismanagement that has led Africa's largest oil exporter to import most of its fuel despite the commissioning of the 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery.

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to expedite Kyari's resignation and thoroughly investigate NNPC's financial practices. They stressed the need for new leadership that embodies integrity and transparency.

The APC Youth Solidarity Network vowed to continue advocating for a Nigeria characterised by exemplary governance and accountability.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

