NCDMB will be hosting its 2019 Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

This fair is NCDMB’s second biennial affair. Its first was held in 2017.

NOGOF 2019 will hold on Thursday, April 4 and Friday April 5 at the new Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board Headquarters Oxbow Lake, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Technical sessions

During NOGOF 2019 two-day fair, there will also be 4 Technical Sessions, each having 5 or more key leaders of industry such as Dr Maikanti Baru, GMD NNPC, Mr. Ye Shuijin President, China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria (CCCN) and Mr. Olukayode Pitan, MD Bank of Industry on its discussion panels and notable industry players such as Mr. Anibor Kragha, Chief Operating Officer, NNPC Refineries and Toyin Olagunju, GM, Major Projects – SPDC as moderators for each session.

According to the organisers, there will be a welcome barbecue at the Pond Park, Royal Tulip Castle Hotel (Government House) on the evening of the 3rd of April and a Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony after the Opportunity and Technical Sessions on the 4th of April.

There will also be an exhibition showcasing opportunities from different companies within the oil and gas industry.

Theme of the Fair

The theme for this year's fair is: ‘Maximizing Investments in The Oil and Gas Industry for the benefit of the Nigerian People’.

NOGOF says the objective of "this biennial fair is to bring together major players across the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors as well as the government agencies and industry regulators, to showcase opportunities in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry and present available in-country capacity".

Chevron Nigeria Ltd, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Greenville LNG, Nigeria Agip Oil Company, Pinnacle Oil & Gas, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Total E&P Nigeria and many more Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Oil and Gas companies, will have more than 20 project presentation opportunities at the fair.

Organizers say the fair is aimed at reinforcing to investors that Nigeria is indeed ready for the oil and gas business, while re-emphasizing the point that the park will bring about localization of indigenous companies where fabrication, pipe milling, procurement hubs, and oil and gas related technologies will flourish.