The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantity in the north-eastern part of the country.

The acting group general manager, group public affairs division of the corporation, Samson Makoji announced the discovery in a statement on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Makoji said the oil, which was discovered in the Gongola Basin will “attract foreign investment, generate employment for people to earn income and increase government revenues”.

The statement read, “The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the North-Eastern part of the country.

“It would be recalled that drilling of the Kolmani River II Well was flagged-off in a colourful ceremony by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2nd of February, 2019.

“NNPC acquired 435.54km2 of 3D Seismic Data over Kolmani Prospect in the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin. This was to evaluate Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) Kolmani River 1 Well Discovery of 33 BCF and explore deeper levels.”

According to TheCable, Makoji further explained that one of the rigs, which was drilled to a total depth of 13,701feet, led to the discovery of oil and gas in several levels.

He said one of the reservoirs was perforated and “hydrocarbon started flowing to the well head at 21:20hours in which the gas component was flared to prevent air charge around the Rig”.

Makoji added that the NNPC has deployed world-class cutting-edge technologies

Makoji said NNPC has taken steps to reduce the risk of exploration in the frontier basins. He also said that the corporation would give attention to the Dahomey and Anambra Basins which have already witnessed oil and gas discoveries.