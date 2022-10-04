RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

Ima Elijah

NNPC Limited has progressed to a new performance level from N287bn profit in 2020 to N674bn in 2021

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari. [Twitter/@MKKyari]
Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari. [Twitter/@MKKyari]

Recommended articles

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited, Engr. Mele Kyari, who made the announcement via the verified Twitter handle of the company on Tuesday, said the development followed the approval of the 2021 audited financial statements by the Board of the oil company.

He added that the NNPC Limited has progressed to a new performance level from N287bn profit in 2020 to N674bn profit after tax in 2021, moving higher by 134.8% year on year profit growth.

Kyari wrote: “Today I’m happy to announce that the Board of NNPC has approved 2021 audited financial statements and NNPC has progressed to a new performance level, from N287bn profit in 2020 to N674bn profit after tax in 2021, climbing higher by 134.8% YoY profit growth.”

The mathematics: Kyari said the significant increase in revenue and a less proportionate increase in the cost of sales resulting in a 1,556 percent increase in gross profit.

“Other factors that contributed to the high profitability of the NNPC Group is the outcome of the N173.7 billion arising from reconciliation with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), a stronger emphasis on performance management, rationalisation of non-essential expenditure and implementation of the transparency and accountability agenda", he added.

What you should know: According to NNPC, total assets increased by 2.6 percent from N15.86 trillion in 2020 to N16.27 trillion, while total liabilities decreased by 8.3 percent from N14.68 trillion in 2020 to N13.46 trillion in 2021.

It added that the shareholders’ fund position of the NNPC Group also followed an upward trend as it rose to N2.81 trillion in 2021, as against N1.15 trillion in 2020. This represents a 144 per cent increase at the end of December 2021.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Peter Obi alarms silent arrest of ‘Obidients’ by security agents

2023: Peter Obi alarms silent arrest of ‘Obidients’ by security agents

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

BREAKING: PDP in last-minute peace talks with Wike

BREAKING: PDP in last-minute peace talks with Wike

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly on Friday

Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly on Friday

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Hoodlums attack police station, kill officer, civilian in Oyol.

Hoodlums attack police station, kill officer, civilian in Oyo

Alleged kidnap kingpin (VanguardNGR)

Alleged kidnap kingpin not a graduate of our school — UNICAL registrar