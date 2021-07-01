RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NNPC boss to meet Senate behind closed doors over PIB

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is expected to brief the Senate on Thursday on technical aspects of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021.

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari. [Twitter/@MKKyari]
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at Wednesday’s plenary.

Lawan said the briefing was to educate senators on the technicalities and financial implications of certain provisions of the PIB.

He said the briefing would take place behind closed doors and would last for about an hour.

Lawan also said that Thursday’s plenary would be entirely devoted to the consideration of the report.

“Before plenary tomorrow, the leadership of the Senate has decided to invite NNPC GMD to come and brief us in a closed session.

“The opportunity is for those of us who are not members of the joint committees who had interactions with NNPC, DPR to at least hear some of the technical details, financial details and implications of certain provisions in the bill,” he said.

Lawan also commended members of the committee for doing an extremely good job.

“They have devoted themselves, they have sacrificed almost all the recess period just for them to work on the PIB,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the upper Chamber had on Tuesday, received the report of its Joint Committee on Petroleum (Downstream); Petroleum (Upstream) and Gas Resources on the PIB.

