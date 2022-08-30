RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NNPC boss says fuel importation will end by middle of 2023

Bayo Wahab

The NNPC boss says "You will not see any importation into this country next year."

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)
Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Recommended articles

Kyari made this known during a press briefing at the state house in Abuja, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

According to him, the NNPC has access to access to 20% of the production from Dangote refinery which will begin operation next year.

He added that the refinery would increase the output from state-owned refineries to meet Nigerians’ demand for petroleum products.

He said the refinery which would begin operation next year would increase the output from state-owned refineries to meet Nigerians’ demand for petroleum products.

He said, “The NNPC owns 20 percent equity in the Dangote refinery and not only that, and we’re very proud of this. We’re not only owning 20% equity, we have the first right of refusal to supply crude oil to that plant. But we saw this energy transition challenge coming we knew at that time will come when you will look for people who will buy your crude oil you will not find and that means that we have locked down the ability to sell crude oil for 330,000 barrels minimum by right for the next 20 years.

“Also, by right, we have access to 20% of the production from that plant. That means that whatever it does, you know we have a right to take 20 per cent of that production as part of our equity and this refinery will come on stream latest by the middle of next year.

“Projection is the first quarter, but we think that it can come up latest by the middle of next year. If it does, this refinery alone, because it has a 650,000 per barrel capacity and different technology, means that it can crack the crude in a manner that you can have more gasoline than a typical refinery.

“That means that the refinery has the ability to produce up to 50 million litres of PMS. So, the combination of that and our ability to bring back our refinery will completely eliminate any potential petroleum product into this country next year. You will not see any importation into this country next year. This is very practical. This is possible".

Kyari also said Nigeria would soon become a net exporter of petroleum products when the refineries in the country are completed.

“As a matter of fact, when we’re done with our refineries and the Dangote Refinery, very many small initiatives that we are doing; small, modular, condenser refineries that we’re building, if that happens, and we are very optimistic it will happen, you will see that this country will now be a net exporter, we hope of export of petroleum products, not just to the west African sub-region, but to the rest of the world.

“This will happen, and the flow of supply will change. By the middle of next year, it will change”, he said.

The NNPC boss assured Nigerians that there would be no need for the importation of petroleum products into the country by the middle of next year.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPC boss says fuel importation will end by middle of 2023

NNPC boss says fuel importation will end by middle of 2023

2023: Tinubu will build a plural society, says group

2023: Tinubu will build a plural society, says group

Makarfi advises Peter Obi to swallow his 2023 ambition and return to PDP

Makarfi advises Peter Obi to swallow his 2023 ambition and return to PDP

Kuje jailbreak: Court denies Abba Kyari bail

Kuje jailbreak: Court denies Abba Kyari bail

Abia: Ikpeazu’s wife rescues widow attacked for alleged witchcraft

Abia: Ikpeazu’s wife rescues widow attacked for alleged witchcraft

Monkey pox: People with unexplained rashes should visit medical centre immediately

Monkey pox: People with unexplained rashes should visit medical centre immediately

Indefinite strike: ASUU dissatisfied with FG’s response to demands – Osodeke

Indefinite strike: ASUU dissatisfied with FG’s response to demands – Osodeke

Ekiti govt approves diasporians livestock farm

Ekiti govt approves diasporians livestock farm

Bello, Shetima discuss strategies for APC's victory in 2023

Bello, Shetima discuss strategies for APC's victory in 2023

Trending

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate