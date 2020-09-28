Kyari, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Monday praised the leadership of the unions for choosing the pursuit of common good.

He said : ”Being a former union leader, I understand the difficulties of labour leadership when faced with choices between stark realities and legitimate follower expectations.

“The leadership chose the pursuit of common good and posterity will vindicate us all for standing with our country.“

Kyari said the the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had by their action demonstrated absolute faith in the country.

“They showed understanding on inevitability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) deregulation and jointly charted way forward to secure local refining sufficiency through greater stakeholder inclusiveness and transparency.

“We will follow through diligently,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC and TUC had suspended the strike at the early hours of Monday following a meeting with the Federal Government.

Labour had called for the strike in protest against the recent hike in electricity tariffs and pump price of PMS commonly referred to as petrol.