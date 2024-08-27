RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NNPC begins liquefied gas shipments to Japan & China, plans more deliveries

News Agency Of Nigeria

NNPC official stated that the development is in line with the company’s strategic vision to be a reliable global energy supplier.

A cross section of the vessel on arrival in Futtsu Japan to deliver NNPC Shipping Ltd’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes to Japan and China on Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis, recently [NAN]
A cross section of the vessel on arrival in Futtsu Japan to deliver NNPC Shipping Ltd’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes to Japan and China on Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis, recently [NAN]

Recommended articles

Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., quoted Segun Dapo, the Executive President, Downstream, NNPC Ltd., as saying this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Dapo was quoted as saying that the development was in line with the company’s strategic vision to be a reliable global energy supplier.

“Apart from being more financially rewarding, the DES system allowed NNPC Ltd. to inroad into the downstream segment of the LNG sector,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) is an international commercial term that requires the seller to deliver the products/goods at a specific port. The seller takes responsibility for the shipping and insurance for the products/goods until they get to the specified port of delivery. It requires expertise and a higher level of efficiency to execute, than the Free on Board (FOB) system.

Soneye also quoted Dapo as saying that the NNPC Ltd. achieved the milestone in collaboration with two of its downstream subsidiaries. He listed the subsidiaries as NNPC LNG Ltd and NNPC Shipping Ltd. He said it delivered its first DES LNG cargo from the 174,000m³ LNG vessel Grazyna Gesicka at Futtsu, Japan, on June 27, 2024.

Since then, it has expanded its footprint to China with the delivery of one LNG cargo on DES basis.

“NNPC Ltd. has been involved in LNG trading since 2021 with its first LNG cargo sale in November of that year. It has since traded over 20 cargoes into the European and Asian markets on FOB basis.

“It will position the NNPC Ltd. to capture more market shares while building in-house capacity and ensuring that global customers are familiar with the NNPC Ltd brand,” he said.

According to Dapo, the collaboration between NNPC LNG Ltd. and NNPC Shipping Ltd. in executing the LNG supplies on DES basis has strengthened the latter’s position as a world class shipping provider in the LNG sector.

The Managing Director of NNPC Shipping, Panos Gliatis, was also quoted as saying that the NNPC Shipping intended to build a shipping portfolio (including owned vessels) to provide the sister company and other clients all the shipping flexibilities they needed.

NNPC LNG Ltd., in collaboration with NNPC Shipping Ltd. is scheduled to deliver at least two more LNG cargoes to the Asian market on DES basis by November. More orders are expected before the end of year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who is Adeola Ajayi? 5 things to know about new DSS DG

Who is Adeola Ajayi? 5 things to know about new DSS DG

Katsina State’s IGR hits ₦1.85 billion in July with new billing system

Katsina State’s IGR hits ₦1.85 billion in July with new billing system

University workers, students to benefit from FMBN housing loan scheme

University workers, students to benefit from FMBN housing loan scheme

5 suspects divert 2 trucks of fertilisers meant for Lagos and Oyo to Bauchi

5 suspects divert 2 trucks of fertilisers meant for Lagos and Oyo to Bauchi

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience

FG to begin crack down on filling stations selling petrol at ₦1,000/litre

FG to begin crack down on filling stations selling petrol at ₦1,000/litre

NNPC begins liquefied gas shipments to Japan & China, plans more deliveries

NNPC begins liquefied gas shipments to Japan & China, plans more deliveries

Nigerians react as DSS staff celebrate Bichi’s resignation in viral video

Nigerians react as DSS staff celebrate Bichi’s resignation in viral video

Osun at 33: Adeleke hails sacrifices of Ige, Oba Sijuwade, other founding heroes

Osun at 33: Adeleke hails sacrifices of Ige, Oba Sijuwade, other founding heroes

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra [Vanguard News]

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

ExxonMobil denies oil leak from facility in Akwa Ibom [Arise News]

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities