ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu's alleged secret meeting with Tinubu denied by lawyer

Ima Elijah

Lawyer dismisses social media claims, calls it fake news.

Nnamdi Kanu and Bola Tinubu [Vanguard]
Nnamdi Kanu and Bola Tinubu [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The social media post had circulated, asserting that Kanu, currently held in DSS custody since June 2021, was set to meet President Tinubu at 11 am on Wednesday, October 04, 2023. The post stated that documents would be presented for Kanu's review, initiating a process leading to his release.

Ejiofor, however, dispelled the rumors, branding the information as false and baseless.

He clarified that he had met with Kanu recently, on Monday, October 02, and no such meeting or discussion had taken place. Ejiofor expressed bewilderment at the claims, emphasising that Kanu had not informed his legal team about any meeting with President Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don’t have any knowledge of any meeting, and Nnamdi Kanu did not inform his lawyers about any meeting. It is fake information being circulated by non-credible bloggers who claim anonymity," Ejiofor stated emphatically.

The lawyer further pointed out that similar misleading information had been posted on Facebook by an anonymous source. He cautioned against giving credence to unverified sources and urged the public to rely on authentic news outlets for accurate information.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nnamdi Kanu's alleged secret meeting with Tinubu denied by lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu's alleged secret meeting with Tinubu denied by lawyer

Nigerian Bottling Company receives 3 ECOWAS awards

Nigerian Bottling Company receives 3 ECOWAS awards

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

BREAKING: Ministerial nominee Balarabe slumps during screening

BREAKING: Ministerial nominee Balarabe slumps during screening

Police expose false organ theft claims, 14 citizens prosecuted

Police expose false organ theft claims, 14 citizens prosecuted

Dr Paul Enenche visits collapsed Dunamis church building in Makurdi

Dr Paul Enenche visits collapsed Dunamis church building in Makurdi

Gov Eno didn't rejoice over Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate - Akwa Ibom PDP

Gov Eno didn't rejoice over Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate - Akwa Ibom PDP

US Republican House Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic party rebellion

US Republican House Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic party rebellion

FCTA, Israel to partner on agriculture, security, digital economy

FCTA, Israel to partner on agriculture, security, digital economy

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary