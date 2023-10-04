Nnamdi Kanu's alleged secret meeting with Tinubu denied by lawyer

The social media post had circulated, asserting that Kanu, currently held in DSS custody since June 2021, was set to meet President Tinubu at 11 am on Wednesday, October 04, 2023. The post stated that documents would be presented for Kanu's review, initiating a process leading to his release.

Ejiofor, however, dispelled the rumors, branding the information as false and baseless.

He clarified that he had met with Kanu recently, on Monday, October 02, and no such meeting or discussion had taken place. Ejiofor expressed bewilderment at the claims, emphasising that Kanu had not informed his legal team about any meeting with President Tinubu.

"I don’t have any knowledge of any meeting, and Nnamdi Kanu did not inform his lawyers about any meeting. It is fake information being circulated by non-credible bloggers who claim anonymity," Ejiofor stated emphatically.