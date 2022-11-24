Nnamdi Kanu sues DG NIA over arrest in Kenya

On Thursday November 24, 2022, Ejimakor said the suit is “prompted by newly-discovered evidence that implicated the DG/NIA beyond the infamous extraordinary rendition”.

What he said: “Yesterday (Wednesday), I filed suit against Ahmed Abubakar, the DG of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) for his 8 days ‘false imprisonment’ of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya.

“The Suit is prompted by newly discovered evidence that implicated the DG/NIA beyond the infamous extraordinary rendition,” Ejimakor wrote on his known Twitter handle with accompanying documents."

What Kanu is demanding: According to reports, the application, dated and filed on 23 November, sought “a declaration that the defendant’s arrest and imprisonment of the plaintiff (Kanu) at a location in Kenya and the subsequent imprisonment of the plaintiff in the aircraft that conveyed him from Kenya to Nigeria amounted to false arrest and false imprisonment."

What you should know: Recall that Kanu fled Nigeria in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

The federal government arrested and brought Kanu back to Nigeria in June 2021.