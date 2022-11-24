RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu sues DG NIA over arrest in Kenya

Ima Elijah

The federal government arrested and brought Kanu back to Nigeria in June 2021.

A file photo of Nnamdi Kanu (second left) at the court in Abuja. (Kola Sulaimon/AFP).
A file photo of Nnamdi Kanu (second left) at the court in Abuja. (Kola Sulaimon/AFP).

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu and the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), disclosed that he has sued the Director-general (DG) of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, for “his eight days false imprisonment of the IPOB leader in Kenya”.

On Thursday November 24, 2022, Ejimakor said the suit is “prompted by newly-discovered evidence that implicated the DG/NIA beyond the infamous extraordinary rendition”.

What he said:Yesterday (Wednesday), I filed suit against Ahmed Abubakar, the DG of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) for his 8 days ‘false imprisonment’ of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya.

“The Suit is prompted by newly discovered evidence that implicated the DG/NIA beyond the infamous extraordinary rendition,” Ejimakor wrote on his known Twitter handle with accompanying documents."

What Kanu is demanding: According to reports, the application, dated and filed on 23 November, sought “a declaration that the defendant’s arrest and imprisonment of the plaintiff (Kanu) at a location in Kenya and the subsequent imprisonment of the plaintiff in the aircraft that conveyed him from Kenya to Nigeria amounted to false arrest and false imprisonment."

What you should know: Recall that Kanu fled Nigeria in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.



He was brought back to Nigeria to continue facing charges arising from his separatist activities pending against him, and has since been detained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

