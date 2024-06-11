ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu files contempt charge against DSS DG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The IPOB leader alleged that Bichi refused to comply with some court orders.

DSS boss, Yusuf Bichi and IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
DSS boss, Yusuf Bichi and IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Recommended articles

Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, on Monday filed Form 49 titled: “Notice to Show Cause Why An Order Of Committal Should Not Be Made,” at the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja.

The application, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, is dated and filed on June 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the Federal Republic of Nigeria is listed as complainant/1st respondent, Yusuf Magaji Bichi is listed as 2nd respondent/contemnor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPOB leader alleged that despite being served with the orders of the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako of a FHC in Abuja, made on May 20, Bichi had refused to comply with the said orders.

NAN reports that Justice Nyako had, on May 20, declined to grant an application filed by Kanu to set aside his 2017 bail revocation following the allegation that he jumped bail.

The judge also refused to transfer him to Kuje Correctional Centre or place him under house arrest as requested.

However, Justice Nyako reviewed the conditions for visiting the IPOB leader at the DSS facility by his lawyers.

In a ruling, she varied the visitation days from two to three days in a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge ordered that Kanu should be given a safe and “clean” room to prepare for his defence with his team of counsel not exceeding five in number, instead of three lawyers that was formerly directed.

She equally ordered that Kanu and his lawyers should be allowed such a facility that is required for the preparation of his defence and be allowed to take notes.

However, in the application, Kanu alleged that the DSS DG had failed to abide by the orders.

It reads in part: “Take Notice that the Defendant will on the ____day of _______, 2024, at the hour of 9 o’clock in the forenoon apply to this court for an order for your committal to prison for having disobeyed the order of this court made on the 20th day of May 2024, which stated in pertinent part as follows:

“You have not complied with the 3 (three) days per week visitation to the Applicant as was ordered by the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have not provided a safe and ‘clean’ room to the Applicant at the present facility to prepare for his defense with his counsel team.

“You have not allowed such facility that is required for the preparation of the Applicant’s defence, which facility you have disallowed on every visitation since the said order was entered, as set out below:

“Interdiction, seizure, perusal, and photocopying of legal documents relating to the trial preparation of the applicant.

“By not retracing your steps after you were, on the 31st day of May 2024, served with a Form 48; Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Court.

“AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that you are hereby required to attend the court on the first-mentioned day to show cause why an Order for your Committal should not be made.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nnamdi Kanu files contempt charge against DSS DG

Nnamdi Kanu files contempt charge against DSS DG

I’ve not touched LG funds since I became governor — Mutfwang

I’ve not touched LG funds since I became governor — Mutfwang

No date yet for training of recruits - Police commission

No date yet for training of recruits - Police commission

Tinubu appoints new leaders for Police Service Commission, Trust Fund

Tinubu appoints new leaders for Police Service Commission, Trust Fund

Police rescue American citizen from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Police rescue American citizen from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Ghanaian woman sues UK Home Office, wins landmark immigration case

Ghanaian woman sues UK Home Office, wins landmark immigration case

Gov Eno sacks Commissioner for Special Duties, gives no reason

Gov Eno sacks Commissioner for Special Duties, gives no reason

NDDC begins construction of multipurpose shelter ahead of flood emergencies

NDDC begins construction of multipurpose shelter ahead of flood emergencies

Sanwo-Olu elected as Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum

Sanwo-Olu elected as Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum

Pulse Sports

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

President Bola Tinubu and Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, the first female President of Mexico [Pulse.ng]

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace