Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Kanu was rearrested abroad and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021, nearly four years after he jumped bail while facing treasonable felony charges.

The Federal High Court in Abuja at the time granted a request for him to be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), but he has now challenged his detention in a suit filed on Tuesday, September 7.

The separatist said his fundamental human rights have been trampled upon since 2017 when he has insisted he fled the country to escape an attempt on his life by the military.

He noted that his forced extradition from Kenya to Nigeria in June was illegal and unconstitutional, and asked the court to compel the respondents to release him from custody, and repatriate him to Britain where he's a citizen.

He also demanded a letter of apology, and N5 billion for the 'physical, mental, emotional, psychological, and other damages suffered'.

Respondents listed in the suit include the Federal Government of Nigeria, Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police, and DSS Director-General.