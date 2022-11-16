RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu: British High Court to take its own decision on case

Ima Elijah

Kanu’s family had accused successive United Kingdom (UK) foreign secretaries – first Liz Truss, then Dominic Raab and now James Cleverly – of unlawfully failing to act

Nnamdi Kanu during his trial in Abuja, on February 9, 2015/ AFP
Nnamdi Kanu during his trial in Abuja, on February 9, 2015/ AFP

Recommended articles

Why this matters: Recall British-Nigerian citizen Kanu, who is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a prominent separatist movement proscribed in Nigeria, was arrested and detained in Kenya in June 2021 before being flown on a private plane to Nigeria.

Why the British High Court is involved: Kanu’s family had accused successive United Kingdom (UK) foreign secretaries – first Liz Truss, then Dominic Raab and now James Cleverly – of unlawfully failing to act despite “clear and overwhelming” evidence of an illegal extraordinary rendition, including a determination to that effect from the United Nations (UN) working group on arbitrary detention, and an admission by the Nigerian government that Kanu was transferred by its security services without any warrant of arrest or extradition.

What has happened in court so far: At the Royal Court of Justice London on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, where Kanu’s complaint was heard, James Eadie KC, for the foreign secretary, said in written submissions that there had been “and continues to be both considerable diplomatic engagement and consular assistance in (Kanu’s) case”. However, the IPOB leader’s camp objected and said the Foreign Secretary is not doing enough.

Following Tuesday’s session, the judge, Swift, said he will consider whether the Foreign Secretary has acted lawfully to date in refusing to reach a firm view on Kanu’s “extraordinary rendition” at a future date.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army kills top Boko Haram commander Abu Hassan, other members

Army kills top Boko Haram commander Abu Hassan, other members

Trump launches 2024 U.S. presidential run, getting jump on rivals

Trump launches 2024 U.S. presidential run, getting jump on rivals

Nnamdi Kanu: British High Court to take its own decision on case

Nnamdi Kanu: British High Court to take its own decision on case

Sunday Igboho promises to actualize Yoruba nation soon

Sunday Igboho promises to actualize Yoruba nation soon

FG disburses interest-free loans to 828 beneficiaries in Bayelsa

FG disburses interest-free loans to 828 beneficiaries in Bayelsa

FG to remove Fuel subsidy by June 2023

FG to remove Fuel subsidy by June 2023

Over 1,000 APC members decamp to PDP in Lagos

Over 1,000 APC members decamp to PDP in Lagos

Tinubu promises to create opportunities for youths

Tinubu promises to create opportunities for youths

Lagos lawmaker dies after collapsing at Tinubu’s rally in Jos

Lagos lawmaker dies after collapsing at Tinubu’s rally in Jos

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries